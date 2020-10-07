Children In Kafue Discover Stash Of Hidden Guns Near UPND Official’s Residence

FOUR Children who were swimming yesterday in the Kasenje stream in Kafue discovered twenty fire arms with fifty rounds of Ammunition which were hidden in a sack near the stream.

Kafue District Commissioner Gibson Sinkala, who visited the scene, confirmed the incident and identified the guns as military weapons, which included thirteen AK-47 riffles and eleven G3 riffles.

Mr Sinkala said the four boys, upon discovering the guns, alerted passersby who immediately called him to rush to scene. He disclosed that police are investigating the matter in order trace where the guns could have come from.