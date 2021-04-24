CHIEF MUKUNI’S WIFE ANGRY WITH HH FOR NOT VISITING HER IN POLICE CELLS

Mwanakasale Mukuni is reportedly angry with Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for not visiting her at Woodlands Police where she was detained.

She told her husband that HH is a selfish and self centered man who chose to lock himself in his mansion when she was sleeping in the cold police cells.

“When he was arrested for treason you would drive all the way to Lusaka to attend his Court sessions. At one time you were harassed by the police officers at the Courts but when I was at Woodlands Police he never showed up. He couldn’t return the favor, am disappointed with him,” the Queen blasted at her husband.

Whispers within the palace have it that the Queen is angry with her husband for being loyal to a man who doesn’t care for them.

The Chief’s wife was arrested and charged in connection to the abduction of the Hatembos. She was moved to Lusaka and detained at Woodlands Police station but Mr. Hakainde Hichilema never paid her a visit.