Chibamba Kanyama Promised Ministry Of Finance Top Post Under UPND Gov’t In 2021

FORMER IMF communications advisor Mr. Chibamba Kanyama has told close friends and family that he was promised the position of Minister of Finance by UPND party President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema during a private meeting held on Sunday the 13th of December 2020.

Mr. Kanyama who commands a reasonable following on social media has been vocal in painting the PF Government as incompetent and the promise according to him is a reward and recognition of his works.

This news however, has not impressed everyone in the UPND and one person that feels betrayed is Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane. Hon. Musokotwane has always remained loyal after being promised the same position of Minister of Finance and this turn of events has really disappointed him.

Musokotwane who got wind of the development through our correspondent Themba Zyambo complained that the offer made to Chibamba Kanyama was not based on merit but tribe. Musokotwane has since asked to meet with our leader Mr. Hichilema to air out his displeasure, we doubt the meeting will take place anytime soon.(BatokaBulls)