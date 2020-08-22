Chellah Tukuta Has A Mountain To Climb But Let’s Respect His Constitutional Right

Tolerance of divergent political views is one thing that is lacking in abundance in Zambia. I have seen so many posts on social media ridiculing the photographer for his decision to join the UPND and embark on a huge task of rebranding Mr. Hichilema’s image.

Let’s respect Chellah’s constitutional right to choose the party of his choice by embracing him as an equal player in the political arena. Let’s hear what he has to say and engage him at that level not what is flying around on social media, describing him by his teeth or his previous private life.

Those defending Chellah, on the other hand, must focus their energies on what really matters so that Chellah might be their voice as he rubs shoulders with the man himself, Mr. Fix It. To date, the man has remained the questionable character the late President Mwanawasa had failed to understand, often times appearing more of a clown than a man seeking the highest office in the land.

In his memoirs, the late President described Mr. Hichilema as a man who lacked integrity. “The problem Mr. Hichilema has is the fact that he wants to cheat, to mislead, to show that he is what he is not. His understanding of politics is that it doesn’t matter; you can cheat, provided you get your goals!” pages 211 – 212 of “Levy Patrick Mwanawasa: An incentive for posterity” written by Amos Malupenga and edited by Professor Fackson Banda.

Going by what Mwanawasa said about the man, we can agree, then, that there’s need to offer our people an opportunity to understand who Mr. Hichilema truly is by focusing on issues that matter to them in the most sincere manner possible befitting the position of Head of State. And that is what we expect Chellah to bring out as a professional photographer. It is now his job to ensure that his photos start telling a story that will shape our understanding of Mr. Hichilema as a man who understands that the office he wishes to occupy is a serious one that is not meant for a social media clown he has so far demonstrated to be.

As a nation, we have several issues that we must be debating in relation to Mr. Hichilema’s presidential campaign such as how he would fit in our quest to slowly transfer mining rights from foreign firms to Zambians as a child in rural Zambia is not benefitting from them at all. Until now, such topics are not palatable to his ears as his campaign funds are allegedly coming from international mining conglomerates.

You don’t make your candle shine any brighter by blowing off that of your friend. If anything, doing so only subtracts from the amount of light you may have been enjoying from it, little as it could have been. Let’s give Chellah space to pursue his political dreams as worthy political opponents at the level of ideas.

©Eagle One Zambia