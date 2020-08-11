Chellah Tukuta Gets A K3,100 job as Digital Media Director for UPND

UPND youths bitter about Tukuta’s appointment as Digital Media Director

Youths in UPND have registered displeasure that Chellah Tukuta has been appointed Digital Media Director responsible for campaigning for HH on social media.

Tukuta was today officially engaged as main player to champion pro-HH rants. He will be getting paid K3,100 per month.