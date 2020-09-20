CHELLA TUKUTA CAUSED UPND TO LOSE RECENT ELECTIONS

Tiza Mukuka Youth Advocate

CHELLA TUKUTA CAUSED UPND TO LOSE RECENT ELECTIONS

After Dr Nevers Mumba expelled Chella Tukuta from MMD media team for bad behavior. Chella asked me to join MMD Youth league to use me to get back in MMD.

I turned him down and he blocked me. Now UPND will realize when it’s late that Chella Tukuta is the main reason why UPND lost recent elections and he will also cause them to lose 2021 elections. People have not forgotten that he disrespected Zambian women.

How can a whole lot of UPND party allow a mere photographer to trigger its demise.