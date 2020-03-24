Controversial rapper, Cardi B, has alleged celebrities are being paid to say they have been infected by the deadly coronavirus. According to the World Health Organisation, there are 294,110 confirmed cases with 12,944 confirmed deaths in 187 locations.

In the United States at least 400 people have died due to the novel coronavirus as the number of US cases topped 32,000 on Sunday. Questioning the veracity of statements by some celebrities, including Idris Elba that they had contracted the virus, Cardi B said: “I’m starting to feel like y’all ni**as is paying ni**as to say that they got it.”

“And if y’all are paying ni**as to say that they got it, pay me too. Bitch tryna get paid,” Cardi B said in a live IG post.

Earlier this month, Idris Elba confirmed via a tweet that he has contracted the coronavirus. Elba, 47, recorded a video for the announcement. He said he learned that a person he had come in contact with tested positive, which prompted him to get tested.

Flanked by his visibly concerned wife, Sabrina, who has now also contracted the deadly virus, the Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom actor said: “Look, this is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

Elba also warned about how dangerous it is that “there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms”.

“We’ve told our families. They are very supportive. We’ve told our colleagues. Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now”, the British actor of Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean parentage added.

The World Health Organization said the disease does “not match any other known virus. The coronavirus is “a family of viruses that include the common cold, and viruses such as SARS and MERS.