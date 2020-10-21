Carol Kambwili walks to freedom, daughter remains inside

FOLLOWING a day of pandemonium at the Magistrates Court Complex yesterday which culiminated in the arrest and detention of Chishimba Kambwili and four others namely, the daughter Chanda Kambwili, UPND cadre Patricia Situmbeko and NDC cadres Peter Ngoma Frank Chiyona, police have released all the detainees after paying admission bof guilt fine.

However, Chanda Kambwili who is charged with a more serious offence of assaulting a police reserve officer is still in detention waiting court appearance.

Credit: Kalemba