BUSHIRI BLAMES SA COURT FOR DAUGHTER’S DEATH
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri won’t be appearing in a Malawi court on Monday following the death of his 8-year-old daughter.
In a statement, Bushiri said doctors believe she wouldn’t have died had she been allowed to travel to Kenya in February to seek medical assistance.
He said he is distraught that his daughter became a victim of what he calls persecution in South Africa.
Bushiri faces eight counts of rape, dating back to 2016.
He and his wife are also charged with money-laundering, jumping bail and contravening foreign currency regulations
