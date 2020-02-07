NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has been ditched by his lawyers Keith Mweemba, Gilbert Phiri and Christopher Mundia in a case he is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information in relation to the registration of Mwamona Engineering Technical Services.

The former Information Minister and Chief Government Spokesperson is alleged to have made a false document namely ‘No change return’ on October 29, 2013 in Lusaka with intent to deceive the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA).

This was to show that it was signed by his son Mr. Mwamba Chishimba when in fact not. Mr. Kambwili is also alleged to have uttered a false document namely ‘No change reform’ to PACRA on the same date in Lusaka. In count three, the former Roan PF member of parliament is alleged to have, in August 2001 in Lusaka, given false information to the Registrar at PACRA, knowing that the same was false, thereby causing the public officer to omit to do something which he ought to have done.

When the case was called by State Advocate Mukumi Chipawa for Mr Kambwili to open defence before Lusaka High Court deputy registrar who sat as a magistrate on Thursday, lawyer Phiri asked that he and his colleagues who were acting for Mr. Kambwili be excused.

“We are unable to commence defence today for the simple reason that having anxiously considered developments in this matter, it has become prudent as defence that we are unable to proceed with conduct of this matter for reasons we can’t indulge into and we are merely here to ask that the court excuses us,” Phiri said, after which magistrate Simusamba excused the lawyers who walked out.

At that point, Mr. Kambwili said he could not open his defence and needed about a month to engage new lawyers. After initially indicating that he could only grant a two-week adjournment, Magistrate Simusamba gave the one month request and ordered that Mr. Kambwili open his defence on March 5, 2020.