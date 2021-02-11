Ati, “PF offered me 3 MILLION KWACHA, a car, a house and a job to ditch UPND,”…ba Stephen Katuka, is really a big JOKE

Kikikkikikikikikiki

Ati, “PF offered me 3 MILLION KWACHA, a car, a house and a job to ditch UPND,”…ba Stephen Katuka, is really a big JOKE.

Who can WASTE even a coin on ba Stephen Katuka?

Surely, what political value or influence does Stephen Katuka has for anyone to waste their time and money persuading him to join PF?

Ba Katuka is politically irrelevant. He is dead wood. In fact even ba UPND themselves are failing to understand why he of all people was given that position; they are at pains to understand why Sammy is still keeping him as the Party’s Secretary General because to be fair, the man is just excess baggage, he is not adding any value to the Party.

Surely the man is just seeking attention and trying so hard to appear relevant. Ba yama go and rest. No one can buy you, you are simply not worthy our time.

Aya ni MANYENGWE!

The Author, Antonio Mourinho Mwanza, is PF Deputy Media Director.