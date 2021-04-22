‘APPETITE FOR LAND WILL LAND HH IN BIG TROUBLE’

UNCONTROLLED appetite for possession of wealth will one day land UPND president Hakainde Hichilema in big trouble, a PF member Chrisantius Changwereza has said.

He said it was disturbing that many people were complaining of being deprived of their pieces of land or property by someone who was aspiring to be elected to the highest office in the land. Mr Changwereza said those who aspire to run the affairs of the nation at whichever level should be upright in their dealings.

He said that apart from the Kalomo land saga involving the missing Hatembo silings, plot number 74 Kalomo involving Mr Thomas Mabewe, and now Farm 3275, involving the Hambwalulas, the UPND leader is also entangled in the Namwala land wrangle with villagers in Ngabo area.

He said those who claim to be rich should not take advantage of the vulnerable in society through depriving them of their land left behind by their parents. Mr Changwereza called on Zambians to demand that all properties that Mr Hichilema could have acquired illegally be returned to the rightful owners without any delay.

He also urged the police to provide security to Mr Misheck Hambwalula who has dragged Mr Hichilema to the High Court over his acquisition of Farm 3275, to avoid what has happened to the Hatembo siblings. “This time around the police should be proactive and ensure that Mr Hambwalula does not disappear in thin air like the Hatembo siblings who have been missing since February this year,” Mr Changwereza said