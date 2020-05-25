Another body of a Chinese national believed to have been murdered has been found in the burnt warehouse in Lusaka’s Makeni Area.

Police on Sunday found one body at the crime scene.

The search has since continued for the third body believed to be trapped in the warehouse which is said to have been set on fire.

The motive of the crime has not been established as investigations have continued.

And Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri has disclosed that one more suspect has been apprehended bringing the number of suspects to two.

Meanwhile, Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has described the incidence as barbaric saying officers will get to the bottom of the matter.