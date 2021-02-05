“Am sorry, please forgive Me, thank you and I love you”, Fr. Lupupa says

I AM A PEACE CADRE, I AM A PATRIOT, I AM A GOOD CITIZEN- FR LUPUPA

“Seeks forgiveness for those he hurt with his rigging remarks”

Lusaka-5th February 2021

Jesuit Priest, Father Larstone Lupupa has asked for forgiveness from Zambians and especially from those his remarks hurt.

Last week, a video emerged where Fr Lupupa urged leaders seeking to rule Zambia to condemn violence, preach love. He said God would not allow a leader whose heart was not for Zambia. He followed up by saying; ” It’s better to rig elections against such a leader”.



These remarks caused a social-media storm as people took turns to condemn him.

Others said Fr Lupupa’s remarks were not far off from numerous recent and partisan remarks attributed to Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu.

In the new video, Fr Lupupa has since apologised for his remarks and said as many people know him, he is a good citizen and has pursued peace and national unity all his life.

He said after reflection and counsel from the leadership of the Church, he has sought forgiveness from the people over what he termed his offensive remarks.