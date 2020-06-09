The Anti-Corruption Commission- ACC is looking into allegations of abuse of authority of office against Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.

This follows complainants lodged to the ACC against Mr. Lusambo by three Lusaka residents.

According to details of the complaints, the concerned residents alleged that Mr. Lusambo has been abusing his authority of office by acting way outside his constitutional powers as a minister.

Among the cases cited is the recent whipping of people at a wedding and those found patronizing bars amid covid-19, which they claim is an abrogation of guaranteed presumption of innocence as provided for by the constitution.

Another case cited is the threats made to artists Brian Bwembya and others as a total infringement of the right to freedom of expression as contained under article 20 of the constitution of Zambia.

The complaints have also questioned the source of funds the minister been donating to his constituency, which is beyond his income and financial means as a minister as well as Member of Parliament.

And Mr. Lusambo says he has no comment on the matter.