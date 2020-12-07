ACC is still investigating the cases involving HH reported by EEP leader Chilufya Tayali

THE Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) is still investigating the cases involving Hakainde Hichilema reported by EEP leader Chilufya Tayali.

An insider from the ACC says the Commission has made considerable progress in the investigation and will soon summon Mr Hichilema to the Commission.

“We don’t want these cases to drag at investigation level but we want to conclude so Mr. Hichilema doesn’t need to appear here constantly but we process the matters to Court,” said the source.

The source said the Commission believe only 3 cases can stand in court but the other allegations are lacking merit.

“The Commission does not want to be used in political matter but the ACC has got good grounds to indict Mr. Hichilema in 3 matters. We able to successfully prosecute him on those cases,” said the source.

A query to the ACC has not been responded to by press time