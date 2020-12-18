A Student Nurse Who Killed His Lover And Himself Leaves Behind Two Kids And A Heavily Pregnant Fiancee

Emerging reports are revealing that the Zambian nursing student Keith Mwitwa who killed his girlfriend before taking his own life, was allegedly in an entanglement with another woman.

According to the aunt of Mwita, Maggie Mushota, Keith had two children with another woman and she is pregnant.

The aunt was quick to make it clear that Keith and said girl were not legally married but he was working on marrying her.

“Keith was not married but rather impregnated (damaged) another girlfriend and was in the process of marrying her after getting his nursing practicing licence. The fiance did not come to the funeral they are upset after hearing he died with another woman,” Mushota said.

Meanwhile, Stuff at Chitambo nursing school have described Keith mwitwa as a good and disciplined student.

Keith was elected as Student Union President in 2019 a position he held until his graduation.

The victim identified as Mapalo, a 20 year old nursing student was allegedly killed by Keith whom he was in a relationship with for allegedly being involved in a love triangle.

Meanwhile, Mapalo who would have turned 21 this Sunday has been laid to rest in her home village.