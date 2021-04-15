A CONVICT IN PARLIAMENT

Mr Romeo Kangombe the shesheke law maker was this month convincted of assaulting and abducting two police officers. The Chinsali court sentenced Mr Kangombe to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour but suspended the sentence for two years, heeding warning from the court that if Mr Kangombe is found engaging in any illegal activities during this period , it would attract an instant sentence with stiffer punishment than earlier passed.

The Deputy chief whip and Kabwe central law maker Mr Tutwa Ngulube in parliament raised a point of order to question whether a Zambian convinct was in order to attend meetings of the house after Mr Kangombe was spotted in their presence.

The national assembly speaker Mr Patrick Matibini however reserved the ruling on the continued stay of Mr Kangombe.

Mr Kangombe will mostly likely lose his Sesheke seat with inevitable effects of ever being a member of the house.