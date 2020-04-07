Zambia has for the fifth consecutive day not recorded any new case of the Coronavirus.

The country has since continued to record discharges of patients that have been certified to have recovered.

Updating the nation on COVID-19 in Lusaka today, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said out of the 104 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours no new case of the disease was recorded.

He also disclosed that two people from the first batch of patients that were admitted in the isolation facilities after testing positive have been discharged bringing the total of discharges to seven.

Dr. Chilifya said the two were discharged after posting two negative results.

He said as the situation stands now, a total of 1,085 tests have been conducted countrywide out of which 39 positive cases were recorded.

He said of the 39 cases, Zambia recorded one death and now seven discharges leaving 31 people in the isolation facilities on the Copperbelt and Lusaka where they have continued to receive treatment.

Dr. Chilufya said the 31 patients remaining in the isolation facilities are stable and responding well to treatment.

He paid glowing tribute to the frontline health workers for their diligence and hard work and encouraged them to continue doing so to save lives.

And Dr. Chilufya has said his ministry has continued to strength its port health service, surveillance contact tracing and quarantine services, diagnostics, case management and risk communication to ensure that the disease does not escalate and spread.

He said community engagement using high impact messages which is expected to culminate into behavioral change among citizens, will continue to be at the center of the fight against the disease.

Dr. Chilufya said this is important because observation of the evolution of the disease outbreak from other countries indicate that a second wave of infections may reoccur especially when control measures are relaxed.

“In this regard I reiterate that we must all remain focused on adhering to the interventions that His Excellency President Edgar Lungu did announce to the nation two weeks ago, stay at home, Lusaka is the epicenter and stay within Lusaka, he advised.

He emphasized the need for people to maintain social distance and use masks and ensure that they protect their families by staying home.

Meanwhile Dr. Chilufya has all discharges are real and scientific based adding that nothing is being done at random.

Reacting to reports that some people doubted the state of patients that have been discharged, Dr. Chilufya said considering the nature of the disease, utmost care and rigorous test were being done before arriving at any conclusion.

He said the team handling the cases is highly skilled and are of international acclaim and therefore cannot risk the lives of the many Zambians through random decisions.

He said Zambia’s disease surveillance and preparedness started a long time ago and that this was why the surveillance team was able to ensure that the country did not record any cases of diseases such as Ebola.

He said a time like now called for unity of purpose and should be devoid of politics.

“We must have confidence in our own institutions. Why should people only look forward to increased cases of the disease and not recoveries? When the country scores some success, we must all come together and celebrate,” he said.

And Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said Government will review the 14 day measures announced by President Edgar Lungu during his address to the nation almost two weeks ago.

Ms. Siliya said Government’s decision on the way forward will be informed by the impact on the measures based on evidence.

She said Government will carefully study the impact of all the measures because it does not want to take any chances.

And Ms. Siliya has warned that the law will take its full course on all those misleading the public that they have the cure for coronavirus.

Ms. Siliya said Government is aware of some unscrupulous people masquerading as traditional healers who claim to have the cure for the virus.

She said law enforcement officer were on high alert and will ensure that such people are made to account for their actions.

Ms. Siliya appealed to the public not to fall prey to such people as coronavirus currently has no known cure.

At the same briefing, Barrick Lumwana announced a donation of K10 million worth of equipment to the Ministry of Health to enhance the fight against COVID-19.

And Mines Minister Richard Musukwa thanked the mining company for the donation and urged other mining houses to do the same.

Others who made donations include Solar Aid who donated solar lights worth K1.6 million and Prudential Life Insurance who announced life cover worth K25,000 to 5,000 frontline medical personnel who may lose their lives in the line of duty.

