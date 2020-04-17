Four (4) new COVID-19 cases have been recorded out of the 188 tests done in the last 24 hours,Dr Chilufya Chilufya has disclosed.

This brings the cumulative total of cases to 52, 20 active cases,30 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Dr Chilufya said the first case involves a 56 year old man from Kafue who was identified from the operation yesterday.

“We also have a 10 year old girl from Kabwe who was presented to Mahatma Gandhi clinic with acute respiratory problem and because of the high index of suspicion of our staff was swabbed and that patient was found with to be COVID-19 positive” he said.

Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update Friday morning, Dr. Chilufya explained that the epidemiological link of the child is a family that travelled from Lusaka, Marapodi in particular that went to visit the family were the 10 year old belongs in Kabwe.

Dr Chilufya explained that the third case is a 40 year old female related to the female they picked out from Makeni who lives in the same household after contact tracing while the fourth case involved a 19 year old female who was admitted to Chilenje Clinic from Bauleni compound.

“There is evidence looking at the cases of an indication that human to human transmission in Lusaka can go up if we do not take seriously all the directives by President Edgar Lungu and health authorities” he said.

He said hospital surveillance has been heightened hence the identification of cases in clinics and hospitals and urged for increased public alerts.

On Kafue which he said still remains a hotpost and center of attention, Dr Chilufya said screening in Kafue is ongoing and disclosed that 700 swabs have been done in Kafue and results will be announced soon.

“We need to isolate these cases quickly and disallow human to human transmission which will be done by heightened surveillance in Kafue and massive screening soon in specific areas of Lusaka it being an epicenter” he said.

“We shall move to Lusaka to conduct mass screening in the continued upscaling strategy of testing and contact tracing in order to deal effectively in avoiding new further transmissions” Dr Chilufya said.

Dr Chilufya encouraged for consistency with all the measures put in place such as wearing masks, social distancing, and keeping the surroundings clean.

He however urged stakeholders not to exaggerate the prices of masks and said that would go against the spirit of complementing government’s efforts to combat the transmission and further encouraged for people to use home made masks.

Dr Chilufya emphasized the need not to attach politics to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic but use all the necessary measures to address it.