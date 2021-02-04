MAN DIVORCES HIS WIFE FOR BEING TOO BEAUTIFUL

A Zimbabwean man has divorced his wife because she is too beautiful. The Court is mesmerized by her stunning looks.

A heartbroken man left the court in stitches after revelations that he no longer wants his wife Hilda Mleya(30) anymore because she is too beautiful.

Arnold Masuka (40) the complainant made his sensational claims before Chief Chireya(53) real name Henry Chizvidzo.

It is reported that Masuka was divorcing his wife because of her beauty which was giving him sleepless nights.

The situation had got so bad he was afraid of going to work or leaving her alone as he feared she would be snatched by other men.

The Chief’s clerk Mr Chenjerai Chireya said it was his first time to handle such a case.

Masuka reportedly decided to use the court to separate with his wife after realising that she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen in Gokwe, Zimbabwe.

According to Zimbabwean live, Speaking in Shona he told the court that his wife smiles all the time and he fears this might draw attention from other man.

Ruling on the matter, Chief Chireya requested the two families to settle the issue with the couple.

Photo: Hilda Mleya