Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has said the country has recorded three more coronavirus cases to bring the total number of confirmed cases to 43.

He said Kafue is now a Coronavirus hotspot following the cases.

“The first case involves a 58 year old man of Makeni who is a contact to a confirmed case that travelled from Pakistan in March 2020. The second case is his 13 year old daughter. The third case involves a 41 year old female who is a primary contact to the deceased patient of 8th April 2020” – Chilufya, said in his 23rd COVID-19 Update.

Chilufya urged people to come for testing after a 58-year-old man and his daughter who have tested positive for COVID-19 went into hiding before health officials found them.

“They ignored calls from the contact tracers and kept themselves locked up in their home while pretending to be out of town,” Dr Chilufya said.

He said through forceful measures, and in line with the Public Health Act CAP. 295, the vigilant rapid response team managed to get access to them for screening and testing.

“They have since been admitted to the isolation center and all their contacts are being traced,” said Chilufya.

The two are residents of Makeni in Lusaka and are said to have come in contact with a person who traveled to Pakistan last month.

“Let us work together to disrupt human to human infections. Avoid weddings, funerals and other public gatherings,” Chilufya