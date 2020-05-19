11 new laboratory confirmed cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

61 days since the first two cases of COVID-19 in Zambia, a cumulative total of 772 cases have been recorded.

Prof Victor Munkonka , Director Zambia National Public Health Institute has said that coronavirus affects people in various ways and that not all infected persons will become very sick.

He says the video circulating of people dancing in a Covid-19 isolation centre does not take away from the fact that it is a serious disease.

He says that Covid-19 is fatal and therefore every individual must practice hand hygiene, social distance and masking up in public because coronavirus is a real threat to a percentage of the community. It is important to stop the spread.