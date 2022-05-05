Mwebantu : your source for the latest African news
Who we are ?
Mwebantu News is an inclusive platform committed to presenting the diverse political, economic, social, and cultural dimensions of the African continent. All 54 African nations have unique stories to tell, and our mission is to echo these voices to a global audience in the most accurate and meaningful manner.
Our commitment to excellence
Our team of highly skilled journalists and correspondents across the continent ensures that every story is well-researched, verified and presented with utmost authenticity. We prioritize giving our users a comprehensive understanding of Africa’s evolving landscapes in politics, business, technology, sports, entertainment, and more.
Dedicated to delivering accurate, comprehensive, and timely news across Africa
Discover africa’s pulse – stories from every corner of the continent
We bring reliable news and riveting stories from all over Africa straight to your screen. From South Africa’s business sector to Egypt’s ancient wonders, from Nigeria’s pulsating music scene to Kenya’s technological advancements – we bridge the distances and deliver these stories with the amplification they deserve.
Recognising africa’s achievements and innovations
Innovation is booming in Africa. From groundbreaking technological advancements in Kenya to pioneering environmental policies in Morocco, we bring you the details of Africa’s strides in improving lives, shaping economies, and contributing to global advancements. We relay inspiring stories of African entrepreneurs, scientists, artists, and visionaries who are making significant impacts both locally and globally.
Celebrating cultural diversity
Africa is home to thousands of distinct ethnic groups and cultures, and we believe in the importance of honoring this diversity in our reporting. We highlight the continent’s rich arts sector, landmark events, traditional and modern music, fashion, and culinary delights. From the cultural renaissance in countries like South Africa and Nigeria, to the unique heritage of tribes in Zimbabwe or Ethiopia, we delve into and celebrate the enriching diversity that Africa encapsulates.
When our world is in balance, it is healthy. Everything that comes from the earth, returns to the earth and contributes to new life. This cycle is key to healthy ecosystems, and a healthy world.
— Robert Freeze
